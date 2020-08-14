Officials to unveil back-to-school plan Monday; N.L. marks another day with no new cases

The Newfoundland and Labrador English School District says it will unveil its back-to-school plan in a virtual news conference Monday.

The announcement comes after the plan was delayed by "further important updated medical health advice" from the provincial government, seemingly at the last minute, according to district CEO in a memo to principals that was obtained by CBC News.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald will attend, to "discuss the public health advice and protocols which have informed the plan," according to an NLESD media release Friday.

The NLESD said the plan, which will be released Monday at noon NT, will provide school administrators and families with direction and information to help them prepare for school reopening.

The news conference will be streamed live through the school district's YouTube channel and its website.

Earlier this week, NLESD CEO Tony Stack did not specify what the updated medical advice, that he refers to in the letter, is. PC Leader Ches Crosbie and Newfoundland Labrador Teachers' Association president Dean Ingram said they do not know what it is.

When CBC asked the Department of Health for details, an official responded via email to rewatch Wednesday's COVID-19 briefing, and did not answer the question.

During Wednesday's briefing, Fitzgerald said masks in school were still being discussed, but questions remain about who would have to wear them, and for how long and in what areas of schools would they be required.

School is supposed to resume for students on Sept. 9.

Also on Friday, Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new COVID-19 cases, according to a provincial government media release.

That makes it four days in a row with no new cases.

The province's caseload stands at 268, with 263 people having recovered from the virus and three deaths.

There are two active cases, both in the Eastern Health region.

Since March, 28,146 people have been tested. That's an additional 235 since Thursday.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador