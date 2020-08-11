No new cases of COVID-19 in N.L. on Tuesday

Newfoundland and Labrador has no new cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon.

The total caseload for the province remains at 268. In total, 263 people have recovered. Three people have died from the virus.

So far, 27,379 people have been tested for the virus since March, including 329 since Monday. The latest numbers came in a press release from the Department of Health and Community Services, with the next in-person briefing scheduled for Wednesday.

The two active cases in the province are a man and woman, both between the ages of 20 and 39, in the Eastern Health region.

The woman flew from Toronto to St. John's as part of filming for the Hudson & Rex television series and tested positive on Friday. Her specific role related to the show is not clear, and producers have declined to elaborate, citing privacy concerns. The man, who was the new confirmed case on Monday, is a cast member.

"This cast member was the only person who was in close contact with the individual who tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, August 7. This incident is contained and both individuals have been self-quarantining and will continue to do so for the full 14 days," producer Paul Pope s,aid in a statement Monday.

In a further update provided Monday afternoon a spokesperson for Shaftesbury — the show's production company — said no Hudson & Rex personnel are considered close contacts with Monday's case.

Filming resumed Monday, and took place in St. John's along a portion of the Mundy Pond Trail.

