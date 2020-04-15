N.L. expands testing criteria as caseload increases by 3

Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, Newfoundland and Labrador's chief medical officer of health, said expanded COVID-19 testing will begin on Thursday. (Government of Newfoundland and Labrador)

Newfoundland and Labrador announced three new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, a day after registering zero, while it also expanded the criteria for people who should be tested for the highly infectious disease.

Two of the new cases are in the Eastern Health region, while one is in the Western Health region, bringing the province's total number of cases to 247.

Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, the province's chief medical officer of health, said the cause of one of the three new cases is still under investigation, one is as a result from travelling and one is as a result of contact with a traveller.

Fitzgerald said effective Thursday the province is broadening its testing criteria for the virus.

Anyone with two or more symptoms such as a fever — or signs of a fever, which include chills, sweats, muscle aches or light-headedness — a cough, headache, sore throat or a runny nose can be tested.

Watch the full April 15 update:

Previously, anyone with two or more symptoms would have to have travelled, or have had contact with a positive case or a health-care worker before meeting criteria for testing.

"If it is recommended that you be tested, you will be required to self-isolate," Fitzgerald said during Wednesday's COVID-19 update.

"If your test comes back negative you will still be required to continue to self-isolate until 24 hours after your symptoms have resolved."

As testing begins to cover more of the population under the new criteria, so too does the possibility of positive tests showing up negative. Fitzgerald said it has happened already, but only because the person, or people, were too early into having caught the virus.

"We have had some cases that have initially tested negative and then subsequently tested positive. And that may be related to the fact that when we tested initially it was a little bit too early in the course of the disease to actually pick up enough of the virus to have a positive test," she said.

"That is why we have recommended testing only symptomatic people because we know that when people are symptomatic they are more likely to be shedding adequate amounts of that virus to be able to be detected on a test."

Test results can be accessed on the Newfoundland and Labrador government website. It can take up to five days for test results to appear online.

Fitzgerald said the new testing criteria are to catch as many cases as possible as cases stemming from the so-called "Caul's cluster" begin to dwindle. She said in looking at the evidence now is a good time to expand testing.

'A source of great relief'

Health Minister John Haggie said more test kits have been "dribbling in" among other essential personal protective equipment items. Haggie said a company in New Brunswick will soon be capable of producing the reagents required for COVID-19 testing for the entire country.

A mask in a bank is no longer what it used to be. - John Haggie

"That is certainly a source of great relief to all of us and it's an example of how private industry, entrepreneurial spirit, research and public need have all come together at the right time," Haggie said.

The rate of testing per 100,000 people in Newfoundland and Labrador sits at 458 in Central Health, 1,239 in Eastern Health, 840 in Labrador-Grenfell Health and 531 in Western Health. The higher level for Eastern Health is due to the large outbreak and contact tracing, Haggie said.

By region 229 cases have been found in Eastern Health, eight in Central Health, four in Western Health and six in Labrador-Grenfell Health.

As of Wednesday eight people are in hospital as a result of COVID-19, with three of those in intensive care.

Fitzgerald said 159 people have recovered, and 5,166 tests have been completed across the province.

Don't toss aside old gloves: Haggie

Haggie again reinforced the pandemic is rapidly evolving, not only in Newfoundland and Labrador, but across the world.

With that, recommendations have been changing on how to best respond to the virus that causes COVID-19. Haggie referenced the recent recommendation for the public to wear masks during essential trips such as banking.

"I'd like to emphasize that wearing a mask is not a substitute for physical distancing," he said.

"But I think again we need to look at adapting our way of working to allow for a new reality. A mask in a bank is no longer what it used to be."

Meanwhile, Haggie said the province has a huge problem with littering. As more people begin to wear masks and gloves in public, posts on social media are showing discarded PPE items.

Haggie said the province can't condone a widespread cleanup at the moment, as snow begins to melt away and uncover other types of litter.

"Municipal workers are not there to pick up after you. If you've got a pair of gloves take them home," he said.

Focus to shift Thursday to seniors

On Thursday a fourth person will be joining the panel to deliver the province's COVID-19 update. Suzanne Brake, the provincial seniors' advocate, will join Haggie, Fitzgerald and Premier Dwight Ball to discuss the challenges surrounding the province's most at risk population.

"We have counted on our seniors our entire life, and now is when they need us the most," Ball said.

The Office of the Seniors' Advocate works directly on issues related to seniors, and gives recommendations to improve services and the quality of life for seniors across the province.

Suzanne Brake is Newfoundland and Labrador's seniors' advocate. Brake will join the daily COVID-19 briefing on Thursday. File photo. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

Ball said the daily briefings would be a good opportunity to allow for Brake to speak about resources currently available to that population.

COVID-19 has struck every age group, although most cases involve patients over 50. By age:

20 cases are under 20 years old.

37 are between 20 and 39 years old.

33 are between 40 and 49 years old.

54 are between 50 and 59 years old.

56 are between 60 and 69 years old.

47 are 70 years old or above.

Marine Atlantic challenges

Wednesday's briefing, meanwhile, also heard about how Marine Atlantic staff are facing grueling challenges while aboard the Crown corporation's vessels, which connect Newfoundland to mainland Canada.

Staff on Marine Atlantic ferries are not allowed to leave the ship on either side of its points of entry. What's more, their two-week shift rotation means upon leaving work after their stint, they must self-isolate for 14 days while home, before going back to work for another 14 days.

Essential workers, such as truck drivers, who entering the province and who show no symptoms of COVID-19 are not required to self-isolate.

When asked about that challenge, Ball said it's difficult but the reality of the situation is hinged on the exposure Marine Atlantic crew members may have while dealing with travellers during mutliple crossings.

"We realize the difficulty that this is on our workers. But, you know, we've had to put in some very strict measures to protect people [and] to protect their families as well," Ball said.

"We're seeing this with people that have been traveling back and forth to Alberta as well … They leave the situation that they're into they come into our province and they've had to self isolate as well."

Ball said the rules now in place for travellers are no different for anyone else required to travel for work outside of the province.

"The rules that we've put in place right now if you leave the province, [it's] no different if you leave and you're an offshore rig worker. If you leave Newfoundland and Labrador, when you come back you must self-isolate."