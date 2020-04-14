No new cases of COVID-19, but N.L. not yet out of the woods, officials say

Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, N.L.'s chief medical officer of health, said Tuesday the province had no new positive tests for COVID-19 to report. (Government of Newfoundland and Labrador)

No new cases of COVID-19 were announced Tuesday in Newfoundland and Labrador, leaving the province's caseload stable at 244.

The revelation came in the provincial government's daily briefing on the pandemic, and marked the first time since March 19 there were no new positive test results.

Tuesday marked one month since the first case of the virus was discovered in the province, on March 14.

Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, Newfoundland and Labrador's chief medical officer of health, said 149 people have recovered as of Tuesday, while 5,021 tests have been completed provincewide.

"While there are no new cases to report today, COVID-19 is still rapidly evolving in our province, our country and around the world," Fitzgerald said.

"We know that ebbs and flows are not unexpected and should not be mistaken as a sign that we are out of the woods."

Eight people are currently in hospital due to the virus, with three of those in intensive care.

There have been three deaths due to COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador, with the most recent occurring last Thursday.

Meanwhile, Fitzgerald officially ordered the prohibition of personal home-care staff to work across multiple locations, unless required under exceptional circumstances.

On Monday, Health Minster John Haggie issued a similar order for long-term care workers within the four regional health authorities.

Haggie said the intention of the order is to keep staff in one location for the duration of the pandemic.

Fitzgerald said all long-term care workers are being asked to wear a protective mask for the duration of their shift.

During Tuesday's briefing Haggie said it would be unwise to draw any conclusions from the recent stretch of few new cases found daily within the province.

"It is really too early to leap to conclusions and think we see a light at the end of the tunnel. We have a long way to go," Haggie said.

'Sign of hope'

Premier Dwight Ball said it's a good sign that new cases of COVID-19 have dwindled recently, but he echoed the message of not being complacent during moments where the virus appears to be letting up.

"Is this a sign of hope? Of course," Ball said. "We do not need a setback.… We need you to stay focused."

Haggie was asked about the province's work in developing or manufacturing a COVID-19 vaccine. For trials, he said they are generally done through private companies or educational institutions.

John Haggie says people working in long-term care most now work in only one site, for the rest of the pandemic. (Government of Newfoundland and Labrador )

However, the health minister said he'd be open to have a conversation about collaboration between the province and other entities, but government has never sponsored drug or vaccine research directly.

"From the point of view of vaccines, certainly we would be interested if anyone felt that we had something particular we could offer, but the facts of the case are these trials have traditionally been done in in larger centres and in actual fact they've often been done through mechanisms that don't involve this province," he said.

"But certainly, long term, a vaccine for this condition would be extremely helpful with the proviso that you know it may be like the flu. This year's vaccine may not work on next year's."

Easter weekend

It will be several days before public health officials know how well the public complied with physical-distancing recommendations over the Easter holiday weekend, said Haggie. Premier Dwight Ball's "Easter report card" should be known within a week to 10 days, said the health minister.

Police were kept busy over the weekend with more than 100 reports from the public about non-compliance with physical distancing recommendations. However, Haggie said enforcement is left to the police and stricter penalties won't come from government.

The Newfoundland and Labrador government announced Monday it would expand testing criteria. (John Minchillo/Associated Press)

"Enforcement is properly and appropriately one that we leave with law enforcement. There is no politician that can or should influence who gets accosted, arrested, charged or counselled by the RNC or RCMP," he said.

"The approach from both main bodies of law enforcement has been around firstly educate, then encourage, and only then enforce."