Rapid testing underway in Harbour Breton as N.L. reports 1 new case in western region

Newfoundland and Labrador reported one new case of COVID-19 on Friday, as rapid testing in the community of Harbour Breton gets underway.

The new case is a woman in the Western Health region between 20 and 39 years old. There's one new recovery as well, keeping the province's active caseload at 20.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald said public health officials are still investigating the source of the infection in Harbour Breton, which has three active cases. She said extensive testing in the community is ongoing, and on Thursday published a video urging everyone in the community to get tested for the virus regardless of whether they have symptoms.

"While the investigation will continue, the fact is that we may never uncover the origins of this cluster. So a significant part of our focus as well is to identify and contain any cases of COVID in the community," Fitzgerald said.

"We have started rapid testing on site for those who have had symptoms for less than seven days, which we hope will increase the speed which we can detect symptomatic cases."

As of Friday, 66,084 people have been tested in the province, an increase of 291 since Thursday.

Fitzgerald said the province isn't planning to reinstate sweeping provincewide shutdowns as seen in the spring, calling them a "last resort." She said stepping back an level in the province's alert system is an action to be taken only if there is wider spread of the virus.

"Our goal is regional or community restrictions to contain any isolated clusters that arise," said Fitzgerald. "We want to ensure that communities and regional health authorities are supported in the decision-making. Our public health team is refining guidance for communities that align with epidemiology and best available evidence so that they have assurance that they're taking appropriate action."

This is a breaking news update. A previous version of this story is below.

Newfoundland and Labrador's premier and health minister will join the chief medical officer at Friday's COVID-19 briefing, set for 2 p.m. NT — and follows a heartfelt, widely shared video from Dr. Janice Fitzgerald.

Everyone in Harbour Breton should get tested, she said, even if you haven't travelled outside the province or don't have any symptoms.

The Harbour Breton Lions Club has been transformed into a COVID-19 testing centre, and 1,000 rapid tests have been dispatched to the community.

"The only way we can deal with [the virus] is to find it. And we can only find it if people get tested," Fitzgerald said in her video message, released Thursday.

You can watch Friday's update here.

As of Thursday, there were three active cases in the community. The source of the cases is still not yet known, and Fitzgerald warned earlier this week that it may not be pinpointed at all.

There were 20 active cases in the province, as of the most recent information provided Thursday afternoon. There have been 330 recoveries and four deaths in Newfoundland and Labrador since March.

The mayor of Harbour Breton, Georgina Ollerhead, said anxiety is swirling in the community.

"It doesn't matter whether you're in New Brunswick or you're in Grande Prairie — COVID as a virus is global. So I don't think anybody is fully protected," she said. "It's just that you have to follow all of the public restrictions put in place and pray to God that it doesn't reach your community," she told CBC News on Thursday.

She added that the majority of the town's population of 1,600 are seniors, Ollerhead said, so people are concerned.

'If we allow it to divide us it will defeat us'

In her video, Fitzgerald spoke directly to the residents of Harbour Breton.

"When I hear that people are reluctant to come forward for COVID-19 testing because they might be blamed or shamed, I'm profoundly saddened. COVID-19 knows no boundaries, no community. If we allow it to divide us it will defeat us," she said.

"Please, do what needs to be done to protect your community. Stand beside each other and support each other as I know you've done so many times in the past," she said.

But she also had a message for all Newfoundlanders and Labradorians.

"Keep your words positive and supportive.… Think about how you would be feeling if this was happening in your community," she said.

"Vilifying a community or the people who live there is not helpful, necessary or kind."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador