Families to be reunited as government lifts restrictions on foster care visits

Families with children in foster care are in the process of being reunited with their kids after a lengthy suspension of in-person visits due to COVID-19.

Social workers with the Department of Children, Seniors and Social Development are developing plans for each family situation to ensure it's safe to do so.

"The department has reached out to community partners to advise them of this direction and is pleased with the support received," the department said in a news release Wednesday morning.

Parents and doctors expressed concern in April about the suspension of in-person visits and the ramifications for both children and their parents.

The department said it was necessary to ensure foster families, birth families and children were safe from COVID-19 when the public health emergency began in March.

Foster families have been connecting children in their care with their birth families through video and phone calls in the interim.

"The department recognizes the critical importance of in-person visitation for children, youth and their families to nurture and support relationships; to facilitate bonding and attachment between parents and their children; to promote cultural and community connection; and to facilitate reunification planning."

No timeline has been given by the department. However, some outdoor visitation has already happened.

