N.L. COVID-19 update set for 2 p.m., as Alberta latest province to enact sweeping new restrictions

Newfoundland and Labrador's thrice-weekly briefing on COVID-19 will get underway at 2 p.m. NT — with the Harbour Breton source of recent positive cases still not yet identified.

As of the most recent numbers provided Tuesday, the province's active number of cases was 28.

Testing for the virus in the community continues, via a mobile testing site. Health Minister John Haggie said Monday the health centre in Harbour Breton has potentially been exposed to COVID-19, with two positive tests from staff from last weekend.

One of the health-care workers provides hands-on care, while the other is in an administrative role.

Tuesday's update saw one new case, and it was unrelated to the cases in Harbour Breton.

There have been 320 recoveries and four deaths since the pandemic began in March.

The province's total number of cases stood at 352, ahead of Wednesday's update.

Alberta's 'devastating' measures

After repeatedly recording new daily records of COVID-19 cases, Alberta is enacting sweeping new restrictions on businesses and other places, but also rules around seeing friends and family members.

Specifically, the provincial government there has:

Banned all outdoor and indoor social gatherings.

Imposed mandatory work-from-home measures.

Ordered the closure of all casinos and gyms.

Banned dine-in service at restaurants and bars.

Imposed a mandatory provincewide mask requirement.

Indoor and outdoor social close contact, like celebrating Christmas, will be limited to those in the same household, can only be celebrated with people in your own household while people who live alone may still have up to two non-household close contacts.

"If we relax the public health measures to permit large family gatherings in just three weeks' time, we will, without a shadow of a doubt, see a large increase in hospitalizations and fatalities," Premier Jason Kenney said at a news conference Tuesday.

"We simply cannot let this Christmas turn into a tragedy for many families."

On Tuesday, Alberta reported 1,727 new cases of COVID-19 and set another record with 20,388 active cases.

Across the province, 654 people were being treated in hospitals for COVID-19, including 112 in intensive-care units.

The hospitalization numbers have grown by 600 per cent since the last week of October, Kenney said.

