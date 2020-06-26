No new cases of COVID-19 in N.L., for 29th straight day

There are no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador.

That makes it 29 days in a row with no new cases of the virus. The province has had no active cases since June 18.

The latest information was released in a statement Friday afternoon. In-person briefings are now scheduled weekly.

The total caseload remains for Newfoundland and Labrador is 261, and 258 people have recovered. There have been three deaths.

To date, 17,058 people have been tested, an increase of 157 since Thursday's update.

Newfoundland and Labrador officially entered Alert Level 2 Thursday, bringing sweeping new changes when it comes to businesses and gatherings. However, some businesses, including some bars in downtown St. John's, say the restrictions are overkill and will wipe out any chance there is of bouncing back, even somewhat, financially.

Another significant announcement related to the pandemic was the formation of an Atlantic bubble. All four Atlantic provinces have agreed to free movement starting July 3, with no requirement for self-isolation.

Premier Dwight Ball said Newfoundland and Labrador will also begin easing travel restrictions with other provinces on July 17, so people from other provinces would be able to visit Newfoundland and Labrador "like anyone within the Atlantic bubble would be able to."

Ball didn't clarify who could be included, saying it would have to be assessed after the first two weeks of the Atlantic bubble.

