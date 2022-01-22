3 fewer people in hospital in N.L. due to COVID-19 as positivity rate dips

COVID-19 hospitalizations in the province have dropped, according to statistics released Saturday. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

Three fewer people are in hospital in Newfoundland and Labrador because of COVID-19, according to statistics released by the province's health department Saturday.

In a tweet, the Department of Health and Community Services said 15 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, down from 18 on Friday.

With 283 new cases reported since Friday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in the province is at 2,583 — that makes for 366 recoveries.

Of the new cases reported Saturday, 170 are in the Eastern Health region, 59 are in Central Health, 31 are in Western Health and 23 are in Labrador-Grenfell Health.

Saturday's update also shows 1,796 tests completed in the past day, with the province's test positivity rate dropping to 15.8 per cent from 21.4 per cent on Friday.

Test positivity is the percentage of the COVID-19 tests performed that produced a positive result.

