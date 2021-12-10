2 new COVID-19 cases found in N.L., testing numbers once again available

The Newfoundland and Labrador Health Department is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 since the province's last update, on Wednesday.

They're both in the Western Health region.

One is a person in their 50s and the other is a person in their 60s.

Set against six new recoveries — one in the Eastern Health region, and five in Western — the province's active case count has dropped to 13, all of them in either Eastern Health or Western Health areas.

Friday also marked another milestone, with the Health Department once again reporting the number of COVID-19 tests that have been administered.

The government's ability to track the numbers had been affected by the cyberattack, which shut down health-care services in late October.

The new number — 352,145 — show nearly 18,000 tests have been done since the government last updated the number on October 29.

Meanwhile, the Health Department says uptake on free credit monitoring has been slow. The government offered the service after hackers stole the personal information of patients and employees of three out of the four regional health authorities.

In an email, the Health Department said fewer than 300 people have requested the code to sign up for the credit monitoring service.

