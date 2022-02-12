2 more hospitalized due to COVID-19 in N.L. as active case count ticks up slightly

There are 244 new known cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador as of Saturday. (Paul Daly/CBC)

The total number of patients hospitalized because of COVID-19 increased to 24 on Saturday — up two from the previous day.

Saturday's update from the Department of Health and Community Services counted 244 new active known cases since Friday — 162 in the Eastern Health region, 33 in Central Health, 33 in Western Health and 16 in Labrador-Grenfell Health.

That brings the total number of known active cases to 1,649, meaning 193 people have recovered from the virus since the last update.

Saturday's numbers come after a week that saw COVID-19 restrictions eased across the province. Capacity limits for gyms, bars, restaurants, movie theatres, performance spaces and formal gatherings all increased Monday.

Thursday saw the easing of visitor restrictions at long-term care homes across the province.