Variant details awaited as central Newfoundland hunkers down over COVID cluster

Much of central Newfoundland was pushed to Alert Level 4 this weekend, as officials urged people to stay home. (Matthias Schrader/Associated Press)

A percolating outbreak in Newfoundland and Labrador overflowed into more communities in the Central Health region over the weekend, as officials brought in strict rules to contain the spread of COVID-19.

What is not yet clear is the extent to which a fast-moving virus variant is driving the spread of the disease.

Monika Dutt, medical officer of health for Central Health, asked Lewisporte residents to seek community testing, even if they have no symptoms. Other testing clinics are in place to test people with symptoms or anyone contacted by public health workers, she said Tuesday morning.

Morning slots were fully booked. The authority still has afternoon drop-in testing available until 6 p.m. NT for anyone with or without symptoms who has not already been contacted by public health.

About 700 people lined up for a swab on Monday, in addition to hundreds more on Sunday, some of whom were turned away due to long lines, Dutt said.

She encouraged those people to return.

Dr. Monika Dutt, acting medical officer of health for the Central and Western health regions, asked Lewisporte residents to seek community testing, even if they have no symptoms. (Jing Kao-Beserve)

"Especially if you've had more social contacts lately, if you work in a job where you're in contact a lot with the public, if you've been at family gatherings … in particular we'd like you to come," she said.

Dutt said it's not yet clear whether the rapidly evolving outbreak is due to the B1617 variant first identified in India, saying officials haven't yet found evidence of the B117, P1 or B1351 strains.

Results should come back in the coming days, she added.

"That may help to explain some of how this has been transmitted and potentially how it may have come in the province, because we know where there … are other parts of the country where they are seeing more of that."

Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, the province's chief medical officer, held two media briefings over the Victoria Day long weekend to alert the public to the rising caseload.

On Friday, she tightened public health restrictions in the Lewisporte area. As medical teams discovered more cases — reporting a whopping 20 new infections associated with the rural cluster on Sunday — Fitzgerald on Monday expanded the area under Alert Level 4 to include Grand Falls-Windsor, Gander, Twillingate and other communities.

In-person schooling is suspended, while bars, restaurants and gyms have closed in those communities. People are asked to keep contacts within their household bubbles.

Lewisporte residents watch and wait

Carolyn Parsons, who lives in Lewisporte, says the unknown elements sparked anxiety in the community over the weekend, as residents watched carefully for updates.

"It's a mixed mood," she said. "It was a surprise to a lot of people, because this is a very big region.… A lot of us hadn't caught wind that anything was going on out there until it hit the news."

Her neighbours and friends were also caught off guard by a cluster that developed despite high vaccination rates in Newfoundland and Labrador. Over 54 per cent of the eligible population had had their first dose as of Sunday.

"I feel like the vaccination is the beginning of the end, but it's not the fix yet," Parsons said.

"It's sort of a mixed feeling of, 'Yay, we've got the vaccination,' but … this is bothersome. We're almost at the end game, and now we have this going on."