N.L. expands restrictions as COVID outbreak escalates in central Newfoundland

Newfoundland and Labrador expanded public health restrictions in central Newfoundland Monday, as an outbreak that now involves community spread moves into more communities.

All communities along the Trans Canada Highway from Gambo to Badger, as well as communities along highway Routes 320, 330, 340 and 350 will move to Alert Level 4, effective immediately.

Four new cases were reported Monday. There are also nine presumptive positive cases, and one probable case.

Three of the new cases announced Monday are associated with a cluster in the Lewisporte area that burst late last week. One is a person between 20 and 39, one is a person in their 40s and one is a person in their 50s.

The fourth new case is a person in their 40s in the Eastern Health region and is related to travel.

There are now 32 confirmed cases associated with the central Newfoundland cluster.

Three people have recovered from COVID-19 since Sunday, leaving 88 active cases.

During Monday's emergency briefing, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald said travel to and from the area should be limited to essential travel only.

Fitzgerald said those who have travelled to the area now included under Alert Level 4 for the Victoria Day long weekend can return home, but should monitor for symptoms for two weeks and get tested if they show any symptoms of the virus.

The cluster is still evolving, Fitzgerald said, but there are signs that there was some spread of the virus through social gathering and sporting events.

She said schools in the area were closed for professional development days, which kept the virus from spreading in schools.

This is a breaking news story. Read an earlier version of this story below.

The province's top doctor will discuss a growing COVID-19 cluster in central Newfoundland on Monday morning, after the Department of Health reported 23 new cases Sunday, the highest single-day caseload in over three months.

Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, the chief medical officer of health, will update the public at 10 a.m. NT. She will be joined by Premier Andrew Furey and Health Minister John Haggie.

At least two dozen people have been infected in the Lewisporte area to date, with the Department of Health reporting 24 confirmed and eight presumptive cases connected to the cluster. Fitzgerald moved the region, which includes communities from Lewisporte to Summerford, to Alert Level 4 restrictions ahead of the Victoria Day long weekend in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.

Calls for increased community testing also led Central Health to issue an advisory Sunday night, saying it had filled all current time slots and assigned those requiring a test to a wait list. The health authority said it would open more clinics later in the week to accommodate demand.

Kevin Barnes, mayor of Summerford, noted residents lined up for hours over the weekend for a swab at the sole clinic in Lewisporte, with some of them turned away without a test at all.

"It could have been done in different areas," he said. "We were caught off guard ... I don't think we were truly prepared for a situation of this magnitude in this area."

Barnes described an air of anxiety around town, and said most residents are staying close to home.

"They don't know the extent of it yet," he said.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald announced communities from Lewisporte to Summerford would move into Alert Level 4 on Friday. (Government of Newfoundland and Labrador)

In Lewisporte, deputy mayor Krista Freake said the town as a whole "shifted well" to Alert Level 4 restrictions, with businesses closing or reducing capacity.

"People were quick to do that and are eager to do what's right to ... contain this virus," Freake said.

As of Sunday night, the department is still working to confirm the source of the cluster.

Public health officials are also asking anyone who worked at or visited a Loblaws pharmacy inside the grocery store at 252 Main Street in Lewisporte between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Wednesday or Thursday, or between 9 a.m. and noon on Friday to arrange a test.

Public health said the possible exposure was found as part of its investigation into the cluster.

Newfoundland and Labrador has 87 active cases in total, with four people in hospital.