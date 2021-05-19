N.L. closes in on 50% vaccination, reports 3 new cases

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting three new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, as the province is poised to have 50 per cent of the eligible population vaccinated with at least one dose by the end of the day.

Two of Wednesday's cases are in the Eastern Health region. One is travel-related, while the other is still under investigation, said Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald during the province's weekly pandemic update. The third case is in the Western Health region and a contact of a previous case.

There have been eight new recoveries, leaving N.L. with 78 active cases. One person is in hospital.

To date, 140,245 have been tested, including 389 since Tuesday's update.

Fitzgerald noted the majority of the province's new cases are coming from travellers, with limited spread to contacts. She said public health is treating all new cases as variants of concern.

On Wednesday, Fitzgerald announced the Codroy Valley area on Newfoundland's southwest coast would move from Alert Level 4 back to Level 2, with the rest of the province, at midnight.

Last week, Western Health conducted increased testing in the area on the island's southwest coast after three cases of COVID-19 were found in Belanger Memorial School, with a total of nine found in the community, and Fitzgerald moved the region to Level 4, to try to prevent further spread.

Fitzgerald said Wednesday there hasn't been any evidence of widespread community transmission in the area, allowing the lifting of restrictions.

Some provinces are still grappling with community spread, said Fitzgerald, but there are signs of improvement across the country, with daily case counts declining in almost all jurisdictions.

"Nationally there was a 22 per cent decrease in cases from the previous week, and in the Atlantic region there was a decrease of 28 per cent," she said.

"While we have every reason to be optimistic that we are turning a corner, we need to remember that we are not out of the woods yet."

Fitzgerald said the province will ease public health restrictions further when deemed it is safe to do so and Alert Level 1 — the lifting of public health restrictions — "is in sight."

"There are a number of factors that we have to take into account, and these include the national epidemiology across the country, the proportion of our population with a first and second dose of vaccine and the real world evidence on vaccines in terms of both transmission and preventing severe illness," she said.

This is a developing news story. A previous version of this story is below.

Newfoundland and Labrador is poised to hit a milestone in the fight against COVID-19, nearing the halfway mark in its effort to vaccinate its eligible population.

Premier Andrew Furey counted down to the 50 per cent vaccination rate Wednesday morning.

"Incredible! By the end of today, Newfoundland and Labrador will have half the eligible population vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine," Furey tweeted.

The premier, alongside Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald and Health Minister John Haggie, are scheduled to deliver an update on the province's pandemic response at 2 p.m. NT.

Cases of vaccine have landed in the province at a quicker clip in recent weeks, allowing officials to open eligibility to all residents over the age of 12. As of Monday, 231,558 people had received their first dose.

Also on Wednesday morning, Furey's tourism advisory council released its report on the pandemic's impact on the sector.

It recommends reopening to the rest of Canada on July 1, with incoming travellers required to present a negative test on arrival.

It also said the provincial government should consider announcing a reopening sooner rather than later, to give airlines time to plan for increased flights and allow tourism operators to figure out safe reopening schemes.

The report warned that failure to reopen this year would have "devastating" effects on the industry comparable to the cod moratorium.

But economic fears clash with the prevalence of the virus and its variants, which are increasingly being imported to the province. Daily case numbers have risen this spring; in mid-March, the province averaged one new case every other day, but in the past seven days, N.L. is average more than seven new cases a day. The province's active caseload was 83 as of Tuesday, many of them from travel within Canada or close contact with someone who had been to another province.

The majority of the province is operating in Alert Level 2, with bars, restaurants, and sports leagues permitted to open. The Port aux Basques and Codroy Valley region remains in Alert Level 4.

The Corner Brook Minor Baseball Association reported that some of its staff and executive members had a recent brush with COVID-19, and are self-isolating after contact with a positive case. The association said in a Facebook post that no players are at risk, and those members are self-isolating.

The association has cancelled its baseball sessions for the week.

