N.L. reports 1 new case of COVID-19, as Atlantic bubble slated to reopen April 19

Newfoundland and Labrador's COVID-19 caseload continues to fall, as Atlantic Canadian premiers say they'll eliminate isolation requirements between the four provinces next month.

On Thursday, the Department of Health reported one new case of COVID-19, a man under 40 in the Eastern Health region, related to international travel.

Active infections in the province have dropped to 34, with three new recoveries since Wednesday. Two people are in hospital, while 402 people received a test in the last 24 hours.

Health Minister John Haggie said Wednesday the province is beginning Phase 2 of its vaccination plan, with home-care workers, first responders and people over 70 next on the list.

The four Atlantic provinces will rejoin an Atlantic bubble April 19, according to a joint statement issued by the four leaders Thursday.

That means people travelling between provinces won't need to self-isolate for 14 days. However, the bubble's reopening remains contingent on controlling outbreaks, and the premiers said they'll heed advice from the region's chief medical officers of health.

Newfoundland and Labrador's participation, the statement said, also demands a continued decline in its alert levels.

