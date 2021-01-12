Let's have a parade: N.L. relaxes more COVID measures while reporting only 1 new case

There is just one new case of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador, the province's top doctor reported Wednesday. The case involves a person between 30 and 49 years old and is travel-related.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald said there were also seven new recoveries, leaving the province with 35 active cases as borders begin to slowly reopen next week.

There is currently no one in hospital due to COVID-19. A total of 155,424 people have been tested to date, including 362 since Tuesday's update.

On Tuesday Newfoundland and Labrador entered its transition phase of the reopening plan, further easing some outdoor public health restrictions.

Community fireworks, parades and outdoor ceremonies are now permitted, Fitzgerald said, with physical distancing between individual groups. Outdoor formal gatherings can increase capacity to 150 people.

This is a developing news story. A previous version of this story is below.

Newfoundland and Labrador is poised to open its borders to the rest of the country, starting with residents of Atlantic Canada next week.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, flanked by Health Minister John Haggie, will offer an update on the province's reopening progress Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. NT in a regular briefing.

On Tuesday, Premier Andrew Furey said visitors from Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island may enter the province starting June 23 without needing to provide a negative COVID-19 test or self-isolate.

On July 1, Newfoundland and Labrador is aiming to lift its 15-month travel ban on residents from other parts of the country, permitting fully vaccinated travellers from across Canada to enter without testing or quarantine, and allowing visitors with one dose to only self-isolate until they produce a negative COVID-19 test.

Next Wednesday's reopening plan hasn't yet been dubbed an Atlantic "bubble," however, with only Nova Scotia on board to reciprocate the agreement.

Speaking with reporters Tuesday, Furey jokingly described the new arrangement as the "Atlantic bubble-ish."

P.E.I. will open later this month to travellers from Newfoundland and Labrador who have one dose of the vaccine, while New Brunswick hasn't announced its participation.

The province has 41 active cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday. Over 72 per cent of eligible residents have received one dose of vaccine.

