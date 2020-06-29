N.L. extends its COVID-19-free streak by another day

Newfoundland and Labrador added another notch to its streak of days free of COVID-19 on Monday.

The day marked the 32nd straight day without a new case of the highly infectious disease, and sets the province apart from other parts of North America where COVID-19 has been escalating.

Two grim statistics were reported worldwide this weekend: the COVID-19 death toll worldwide surpassed 500,000, while the number of cases of infection surpassed 10 million.

Newfoundland and Labrador has not recorded a new COVID-19 case since May 28.

As of Monday, Atlantic Canada has five active cases. (CBC)

In a statement, the provincial government said 17,549 people have been tested for COVID-19 since the pandemic started this winter, an increase of 109 from Sunday.

Newfoundland and Labrador entered what's called Alert Level 2 last week, with relaxed rules on businesses, like gyms and bars, and the removal of additional restrictions on things like playground equipment.

The province has said it does not expect to be able to make the final push to Level 1 until a safe vaccine becomes widely available.

However, the province has been tweaking its guidance. For example, on Friday the province relaxed rules for teams in sports like baseball so they can play games against one another. Tournaments remain out of bounds.

