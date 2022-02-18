COVID-19 hospitalizations drop again in N.L., as province adds 234 new cases

Fewer people are in hospital due to COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador than in recent days, but the province continues to see a steady influx of new daily cases.

The Department of Health said in a news release Friday that it confirmed 234 new cases in the last 24 hours. The majority of those infections, 163, is in the Eastern Health region, 24 cases are in Central Health, 32 are in Western Health, and 15 are in the Labrador-Grenfell Health region.

With 227 new recoveries since Thursday, that leaves the province with 1,757 known, active cases. Thirteen people are in hospital, down three from Thursday. Five people are in intensive care.

Just more than half a million COVID-19 tests have been administered since the pandemic began.

The next update won't come until Monday, as the Department of Health says it will switch to providing updates on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays beginning next week. The province used this update strategy before the Omicron wave began, when it started issuing updates on case numbers daily.

The next COVID-19 briefing is scheduled for Wednesday, the Health Department said.

The province announced this week it will begin dropping some public health restrictions on Monday, after reintroducing tighter measures just prior to Christmas, at the outset of the Omicron wave.

As part of the first wave of changes, retail stores will have no restrictions beginning Monday. Restaurants, gyms, fitness studios and dance studios can operate at 75 per cent capacity. Eating and drinking is permitted only when seated, and masks must be worn when not eating or drinking.

Faith-based ceremonies will move to 75 per cent capacity where the province's vaccine passport is used, and 50 per cent in places without it. Visitations will also move to 50 per cent, while wakes outside a funeral home or place of worship will be allowed 20 people.

Informal gatherings will be allowed to seat 25 people, while formal gatherings will see no change.

Sports teams will be able to compete outside of their region, but can only play one game per day. Tournaments are not permitted.

On March 14, provided epidemiology remains "favourable," all restrictions will be lifted, including capacity limits, masking, and proof of vaccination requirements, the Health Department said.

Despite the changes, the province says its mandatory vaccination policy for public service workers will continue past March 14. The policy will stay in place as an additional protection for residents as the province transitions into living with COVID-19, government said in a news release Friday.

