COVID-19 briefing today at 3:00 p.m.
Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald will be joined by Premier Andrew Furey and Minister of Health and Community Services John Haggie as well as Education Minister Tom Osborne.
Education minister Tom Osborne will be participating in today's announcement
An unexpected COVID-19 briefing has been announced for 3:00 p.m. NT today.
Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald will be joined by Premier Andrew Furey and Minister of Health and Community Services John Haggie as well as Education Minister Tom Osborne.
More to come.