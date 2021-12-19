Skip to Main Content
COVID-19 briefing today at 3:00 p.m.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald will be joined by Premier Andrew Furey and Minister of Health and Community Services John Haggie as well as Education Minister Tom Osborne. 

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald will be speaking at today's update. (Government of Newfoundland and Labrador)

An unexpected COVID-19 briefing has been announced for 3:00 p.m. NT today.

