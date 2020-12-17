3 new cases of COVID-19 in N.L., sources under investigation

Health officials are reporting three new cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador on Thursday, one day after the province revealed details of its immunization program for the disease.

The sources of those infections are unknown, according to the daily update provided by the Department of Health, and an investigation is ongoing.

One of those new cases is a man between 60 and 69, who isn't a resident of the province.

The other two are a man and woman between 20 and 39 who are members of the same household.

All three cases are in the Eastern Health region, and all three are self-isolating as contact tracing commences, the department said.

For the first time in almost a month, one person is in hospital due to the disease.

The department is also warning of an outbreak at two Teck Resources Ltd. mines in British Columbia. The company reported 25 cases of COVID-19 at its Fording River and Elkview worksites on Tuesday.

Any rotational workers returning to the province from these sites must self-isolate for 14 days, the department said.

With two new recoveries, Newfoundland and Labrador now has 24 active cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases in the province since March is 367.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador