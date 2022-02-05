COVID-19 hospitalizations in N.L. hold steady at 20

The number of people in hospital because of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador has remained unchanged since Friday's update.

In a tweet, the province's health department said there are 20 patients in hospital with COVID-19 on Saturday, and 1,642 known active cases — down from 1,746 the day before. With 986 tests completed since Friday, the department said there are 222 new, known positive cases.

That makes for a positivity rate of 22.5 per cent.

Of the 222 new cases, 114 are in Eastern Health, 35 are in Central Health, 22 are in Western Health and 51 are in Labrador-Grenfell Health.

As of Saturday, fully-vaccinated travellers arriving in Newfoundland and Labrador will no longer have to isolate, unless they receive a positive test result.

Those travellers still have to take a rapid test once a day for five days after they arrive in the province and follow all public health guidelines.

Partially vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers are still required to isolate until they receive a negative result on a PCR test after spending at least seven days in isolation.