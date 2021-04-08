1 new case of COVID-19 in N.L., as AstraZeneca clinics launch
People between 55 and 64 can avail of appointment slots
Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting one new case of COVID-19 on Thursday, as a large shipment of vaccines makes its way into the hands of doctors and nurses.
The new case is a woman in her 40s in the Eastern Health region, and the source of infection is under investigation, the Department of Health said in a release.
With no new recoveries reported, the province has five active cases of COVID-19, and medical workers have administered 244 tests since Wednesday. Nobody is hospitalized.
Despite announcing new daily vaccination updates this week, the Department of Health hasn't yet provided new data for how many shots were allocated on Wednesday. The department did, however, release a vaccination timeline for eligible groups across the province, showing that the general population will receive at least one dose by mid-July.
Officials reported a mass shipment of doses in the past week: 43,780 of them, which represents more than one-third of the 129,060 vaccines that Newfoundland and Labrador has received so far.
A surprise delivery of 20,000 AstraZeneca-Oxford doses is included in that number. Authorities are now distributing those doses to the regional health authorities to offer them to anyone between 55 and 64 who wants a vaccine.
Eastern, Central and Western Health regions are offering clinics at various locations in the coming days. Appointments are required.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?