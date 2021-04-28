Watch here: N.L. gets pandemic update at 2 p.m. NT, as aid team rolls up sleeves in Ontario

A day after Newfoundland and Labrador's medical aid team touched down in COVID-stricken Ontario, provincial officials are slated to offer an update on domestic pandemic planning.

A steady stream of cases have filtered into Newfoundland and Labrador in recent weeks from travellers as a third wave rages across the country. But nowhere is that more severe, says Memorial University virologist Rod Russell, than in Ontario.

"We know it's the variants," Russell said. "We know the variants spread faster and move through populations quicker. That's an uncontrollable factor."

Lockdowns and strict stay-at-home measures, he added, could stem the spread, but Ontario leaders have displayed reluctance to adopt those policies across the board. Pandemic fatigue, too, has fuelled the fire.

"People are getting tired and sick of lockdowns and measures," Russell said. "I hate to say it, but the quickest way to deal with this virus is for everyone to stay home."

But Russell and his fellow scientists, scouring the data, bear good news: the vaccines in circulation at least provide some protection against the current variants, including the now-rampant B117, the strain that sent Newfoundland and Labrador to a halt for six weeks in the winter.

Health Department tallies show that one in three people eligible for a shot in Newfoundland and Labrador have had at least one dose, on par with the national average. Deliveries are expected to increase throughout May and June.

But fully immunizing everyone possible, Russell said, won't mean the virus will slink away.

"We have to be ready for the possibility that we're going to have a significant portion of the population vaccinated — probably enough that we won't even have to have lockdowns and strict measures — but we're still going to have a population out there that will be able to spread the virus," he said.

Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, chief medical officer of health, Health Minister John Haggie and Premier Andrew Furey are expected to address the province Wednesday at 2 p.m. NT.

Newfoundland and Labrador had 24 active cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday.

