Watch here: COVID-19 update expected at 12:30 p.m. NT as 3rd wave grips Canada

Newfoundland and Labrador officials will address the public at midday Wednesday, seeking to answer uncertainties over a regional travel agreement between Canada's four Atlantic provinces.

The update — scheduled to start at 12:30 p.m. NT — comes as a third wave rips through other parts of the country, causing a spike in hospital admissions so severe that Ontario earlier pleaded for resources from its neighbours.

Premier Andrew Furey said Tuesday N.L. officials are finalizing a "tactical" plan to get nurses and doctors to Ontario hotspots. "We do have a list of people, Newfoundlanders and Labradorians, who stepped up and want to help, and we're going to facilitate that for them," he said, adding he'll have more details to share on Wednesday.

Furey also cast doubt over a planned restoration of the Atlantic bubble, which leaders suspended late last year in the face of rising infections.

The Council of Atlantic Premiers originally set an April 19 reopening date, contingent on epidemiology. That was pushed back to at least May 3 last month, as outbreaks fester in other regions and as the virus continues to trickle into Newfoundland and Labrador via travellers.

"It certainly looks like we'll have to delay it even further at this point," Furey told reporters. "We were all in agreement May 3 may seem a little too optimistic."

Furey said he's looking confidently down the road, however, as vaccines now pour into the provinces and territories.

Newfoundland and Labrador has now vaccinated over 1 in 4 of eligible residents, with 128,748 people having received at least one dose.

Vaccine deliveries are expected to increase in May, and Health Minister John Haggie continues to predict that all eligible residents will have been offered one shot by about July 1.

The province has 27 active cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday.

