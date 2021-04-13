N.L. reports 1 new case of COVID-19, as Atlantic bubble eyes early May restart: sources

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting one new case of COVID-19 on Tuesday, as a third wave envelops much of the country and threatens a looming regional agreement between the Atlantic provinces.

The new case is in the Western Health region, a female under 20 years old who is a close contact of a previously known case.

The province's caseload is now 11, with no recoveries since Monday's update, according to a Department of Health update.

Despite the consistently low infection rate in Newfoundland and Labrador in recent weeks, Monday's planned restart of the Atlantic bubble seems all but certain not to happen. Sources tell CBC News it is now likely May 3, and that date is contingent on low case counts and guidance from the chief medical officers of health in all four provinces.

The bubble allow residents to travel between provinces without self-isolation requirements.

The cold water started to be poured earlier Tuesday by Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King and Nova Scotia Premier Ian Rankin, with the latter reintroducing border restrictions with New Brunswick and saying the Atlantic bubble was "unlikely" to begin Monday as planned, and could be delayed until May.

King said he harboured "great optimism" for the Atlantic bubble weeks ago, as local outbreaks remained under control, but called the latest numbers on variant infection rates and hospitalizations "worrisome."

"The landscape is very different today than it was four weeks ago," King said.

"Things aren't going our way. The situation is difficult, and I would say that the Atlantic bubble opening on April 19 would be precarious.… All signs are pointing to the fact that we will need to delay that."

P.E.I. has six total cases as of Tuesday, while Nova Scotia and New Brunswick have 54 and 145, respectively.

In a statement to CBC News, Premier Andrew Furey said Newfoundland and Labrador "continues to weigh all options" for lifting travel restrictions with the remainder of Atlantic Canada.

"We are closely monitoring the COVID-19 caseloads, as we understand there are concerns about the situation in New Brunswick at this time," said Furey. "We expect to have more information tomorrow following a call tonight with all Atlantic premiers. The safety of Newfoundlanders and Labradorians is always paramount in our decision-making."

Furey, along with Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald and Health Minister John Haggie, are scheduled to deliver their weekly COVID-19 update on Wednesday at 12 p.m. NT, two hours earlier than usual. A government service for the late Prince Philip is being held at the Anglican Cathedral of St. John the Baptist on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. NT.

Western Health monitoring spate of cases

Closer to home, a small outbreak on Newfoundland's west coast continues.

The Western Health region has nine cases as of Tuesday, where the health authority called for random testing among Corner Brook-area residents this week after a small rise in infections. The virus has largely spared Newfoundland's west coast over the course of the pandemic.

The area has accumulated eight cases since Friday, and as of Tuesday, health officials are still trying to find the source of one of them.

A case reported in the Eastern Health region on Thursday also remains under investigation.

Clinics will continue to swab residents until Wednesday, according to Western Health, while health-care workers look for signs of community transmission.

More than 100,000 Newfoundlanders and Labradorians have now received at least one dose of vaccine. Health Department data shows 144,700 shots been shipped to the province since December, with 29,140 additional doses expected to arrive this week.

To date, 127,265 people have been tested, including 333 in the last day.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador