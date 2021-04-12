N.L. hits milestone in fight against COVID, with 1 in 5 people vaccinated

Four months after the first vials touched down in St. John's, more than 100,000 Newfoundlanders and Labradorians have now rolled up their sleeves for a shot of COVID-19 vaccine.

Health Minister John Haggie announced the milestone Friday on Twitter, remarking that nearly one in five residents have received at least one dose. According to Department of Health data, as of late Saturday night, 110,047 doses had been administered, and 100,373 people have recieved at least one dose.

Hannah Wallace, a doctoral candidate studying immunology and infectious diseases at Memorial University, called the milestone a "fantastic start" to loosening COVID-19's grip.

But a 19.27 per cent vaccination rate — slightly higher than the national rate of 18.68 per cent — won't prevent the virus's harshest societal consequences.

"We need to reach this thing called herd immunity," Wallace said, "where enough people are vaccinated … that we're able to protect everybody else that's not able to be vaccinated."

That includes children under 16, for whom no available vaccine has yet been approved.

Herd immunity is a kind of tipping point, she explained: once enough people acquire the antibodies to fight a virus, its spread in the community as a whole peters out.

For the coronavirus, experts have projected that 70 to 80 per cent of a total population must be fully immunized to reach that point.

"This really emphasizes the need to continue to follow public health measures, because we're nowhere near that herd immunity," she said.

"Just because you've been vaccinated doesn't mean you can continue going on [with] your normal life. We don't know for sure that these vaccines prevent transmission of the virus. It's likely that they do, but it hasn't been concretely published in the literature."

The Department of Health pegs the number of residents eligible for a shot at 462,300. As of Monday morning, 144,700 doses have been shipped in, with nearly 30,000 more expected this week, according to the department's data hub.

To reach herd immunity, nearly all of the eligible population will require a vaccine. The province expects all adults to have at least one shot by July.

The Health Department hasn't yet released a timeline for full vaccination, but Ottawa has said it will acquire enough doses for that target by September.

"The light is there at the end of the tunnel," Wallace said. "We're getting closer to the end."

Eyes on Western Health cases

Amid vaccine optimism, worries are lurking on Newfoundland's west coast after a small cluster of new cases emerged last week.

The Western Health region has had seven cases reported since Friday, and health officials are still trying to find the source of two of them.

One of those cases is a health-care worker who came into contact with colleagues, sending 13 Western Health employees into isolation.

As a result of the new cases, the health authority called for increased testing in the Corner Brook and north shore side of the Bay of Islands Monday morning, encouraging anyone who wants a swab to visit one of its clinics. Shortly before noon, Western Health announced that it was now fully booked for appointments.

As of Sunday evening, there were 10 active cases in the province, with no one in hospital due to the virus.

