Gander man threatened health minister at home over mask rules, say police

Police in Gander arrested a 64-year-old man who they say threatened Health Minister John Haggie at his home over Newfoundland and Labrador's COVID-19 mask-wearing requirements. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

A 64-year-old Gander N.L. man was arrested Tuesday evening after going to provincial Health Minister John Haggie's home and threatening him over provincial mask requirements, say police.

Gander RCMP say they received a report around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday about a man at Haggie's home yelling and threatening physical harm.

No injuries were reported, and the man was arrested in a residence a short time later, say police. He is scheduled to appear in court to face a charge of uttering threats.

"I would like to thank the Gander RCMP for their assistance. As this is currently a police and court matter, it would not be appropriate to comment," Haggie said in a statement to CBC News.