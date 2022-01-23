COVID-19 hospitalizations climb back up to 19 in N.L.

Four more people are in hospital because of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador on Sunday. (Paul Daly/CBC)

There are four more people in hospital in Newfoundland and Labrador because of COVID-19 on Sunday.

According to a tweet from Department of Health and Community Services, a total of 19 people are in hospital. That's up from 15 on Saturday, but still below the province's peak of 20 hospitalizations due to the virus.

The health department's update Sunday did not disclose how many people are in intensive care because of COVID.

Sunday's numbers bring the total known active caseload in Newfoundland and Labrador to 2,656, a slight increase from the previous day's tally of 2,583.

With 2,574 tests performed since Saturday, the test positivity rate is 14 per cent, just below Saturday's rate of 15.8 per cent.

Among the 361 new cases announced Sunday, 257 are in Eastern Health, 58 are in Central Health, 21 are in Western Health and 25 are in Labrador-Grenfell Health.

There were an additional 288 recoveries.

Western Health advised ahead of Sunday's update that the walk-in COVID-19 testing clinic located at the Corner Brook Civic Centre Studio will close at 4 p.m. Sunday, and that testing will be available by appointment only at the former St. Gerard's Elementary (15 Montgomerie Street) and West Lane (24 Brook Street) locations.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador