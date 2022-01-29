N.L.'s COVID-19 hospitalizations, active case case count dip

COVID-19 hospitalizations in N.L., as well as the active case load, have both dropped since Friday. (Paul Daly/Canadian Press)

Newfoundland and Labrador's COVID-19 hospitalizations and active case count have both dipped since Friday.

Eighteen people are in hospital due to COVID-19, the Department of Health and Community Services said in a tweet Saturday — that's down from 20 the day before.

The update from the health department did not specify how many people are in intensive care.

The active case load has also dropped by 246, from 2,478 to 2,232.

A total of 208 new cases were announced Saturday, the lowest single day total since Dec. 28.

Of the new cases Saturday, 112 are in the Eastern Health region, 35 are in Central Health, 37 are in Western Health and 24 are in Labrador-Grenfell Health.

According to the health department, 1,247 tests were completed since Friday.

