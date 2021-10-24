NLESD suspends in-person classes at Donald C. Jamieson Academy until further notice

The NLESD announced Sunday in-class instruction at Donald C. Jamieson Academy in Burin Arm, N.L., will be suspended starting Monday. (CBC)

In-class instruction at Donald C. Jamieson Academy in Burin Bay Arm will be suspended as of Monday, according to a news release issued Sunday afternoon by the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District.

Closing the K-7 school will allow public health officials the time to complete their investigation, the release said. The closure will continue until public health advises otherwise.

At-home learning will begin Tuesday, the district said, with Monday serving as a transition day to help staff and students prepare.

The school is located roughly 10 kilometers from Marystown on Newfoundland's Burin Peninsula, where an outbreak of COVID-19 cases was reported on Friday. Communites in the Marystown and Burin area moved to Alert Level 3 at midnight Saturday.

Sacred Heart Academy in Marystown is set to begin at-home learning Monday, after the NLESD announced the suspension of in-person classes at the school on Thursday. A release from the district at the time said the suspension of classes was due to "an increase of COVID-19 cases linked to the school community."

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald said Friday that 21 students across all grades at Sacred Heart Academy have been infected.

Cluster rises to 39, mayor says

Marystown Mayor Brian Keating says that he's been told by Eastern Health that 14 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the town Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the cluster up to 39.

Keating said two clinics are doing testing in the community, with over 1,400 tests scheduled for the weekend, and he's expecting more cases will be identified.

"We're hoping it won't, but in these kinds of circumstances, [cases] usually do peak before it drops off," he said.

Keating said people in the town are embracing public health measures to try and stop the spread of the virus.

"They're a little cautious, there's a little nervousness in the town, but I've got to commend my town on their behaviours. They're sticking together, they're helping each other out," he said.

"Right now, they're following all the guidelines and directions and they know if we follow the guidelines of Eastern Health, we'll beat this and get it behind us.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador