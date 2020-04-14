Too early to tell if N.L. is in a COVID-19 downswing, says health minister

Health Minister John Haggie said despite a recent stretch of low COVID-19 cases being discovered, it's too early to talk about lifting public health orders. (Government of Newfoundland and Labrador )

As COVID-19 case numbers have started to drop in Newfoundland and Labrador, many are wondering if this is the break the province has been waiting for.

Health Minister John Haggie said Tuesday this province is roughly two weeks behind the rest of Canada in terms of spread, and it's too early to know if we've hit the downswing.

"There are criteria in Europe that say four weeks without a case. There are some that say less than that," he said. "We will cross that bridge when we come to it and we will use the most up to date public health guidance at that point."

As for when public health restrictions will be lifted, Haggie said it's still too early to expect that as well.

"My department is certainly in discussion with other departments on how that should take place. But those discussions are in background and planning. It is really premature to even think about that just at the moment," he said.

'The only way it spreads is if we move'

The province is still looking ahead to a surge which is forecast to affect the population by the fall.

And with the Easter holiday weekend drawing to a close on Monday, it's not clear how compliant the public actually was in terms of physical distancing. Haggie said it could take anywhere between a week and 12 days before we know, as new cases will spike after the incubation period of the highly contagious virus.

"We need to see what the effects of the Easter vacation period have done to our figures. And only then we'll be in a better position to make any sort of estimate about any kind of return to any kind of normal," Haggie said.

Many of the government's daily COVID-19 updates since the pandemic began involved warnings of complacency.

On Monday, Haggie said regardless of the current caseload, and as numbers are beginning to dip, the public cannot relax its physical distancing efforts which have been working to slow the spread of COVID-19.

"The virus is here, it's out there and this is why our mantra has been around physical distancing. It's happened in other jurisdictions. It's no reason to believe it's any different here," he said.

"But the facts of the case are we need to rely on social distancing. The only way the virus reproduces is if it spreads, and the only way it spreads is if we move."

