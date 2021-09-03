N.L. reports 5 new cases of COVID-19 with advisories issued for Cineplex, Rec Room in St. John's

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting five new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. (Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting five new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, four of them related to travel.

Three of the new cases are in the Eastern Health region. Two of those are related to international travel while the third is a contact of a previous case.

The remaining two cases are related to travel within Canada. One case is in the Central Health region, while the other is in Western Health.

Because of these cases, public health is asking anyone who visited the locations on the dates and times listed below to arrange COVID-19 testing:

Foodland, 144 Confederation Dr., Bonavista on Aug. 23 between 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Bonavista PharmaChoice, 145 Confederation Dr., Bonavista on Aug. 26 between 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m

Rec Room in the Avalon Mall, 48 Kenmount Rd., St. John's on Aug. 27 between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Cineplex Movie Theatre in the Avalon Mall, 48 Kenmount Rd., St. John's on Aug. 27 between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Get Air Trampoline Park, 63 Thorburn Rd., St. John's on Sunday between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Jumping Bean, 37 Elizabeth Ave., St. John's on Wednesday between 8:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.

The Department of Health said these businesses have been notified and potential COVID-19 exposure notifications will be posted on the COVID-19 website. They will continue to be included in the department's public advisories.

People can arrange testing by completing the provincial government's online self-assessment and referral tool available or by calling 811. Anyone who has symptoms of COVID-19 is required to self-isolate until 24 hours after their symptoms resolve and they receive a negative test result.

Anyone who does not have symptoms of COVID-19 is not required to self-isolate while awaiting the test result but should self-monitor for symptoms and isolate themselves should any symptoms develop, the Health Department says.

To date, 273,830 tests have been administered.

There is one new presumptive positive case in the Western Health region. Once presumptive positive cases are confirmed positive, they are reported in public updates as new confirmed cases.

The province also reported three new recoveries, all in the Eastern Health region, on Friday. There are 29 active cases, and no one is in hospital due to COVID-19.

As of Friday 76 per cent of the province's eligible population has received two doses of vaccine, while 86 per cent have received at least one.

