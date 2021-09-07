Northern Peninsula COVID cluster grows as N.L. reports 9 new cases

Newfoundland and Labrador reported nine new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)

Nine new cases of COVID-19 were reported Wednesday in Newfoundland and Labrador, the majority being contacts of previously disclosed cases.

Two are in the Western Health region: a woman in her 60s and a man under 20 years old. Both are contacts of previous cases.

Four are in the Labrador-Grenfell Health region, where officials have been dealing with a cluster in small communities on Newfoundland's Northern Peninsula. The cases are a woman between 20 and 39, two men in their 60s and a woman in her 50s. All are contacts of previous cases.

The remaining three cases reported Wednesday are in the Eastern Health region. One is a man between 20 and 39, a second is a woman between 20 and 39, and the third is a man in his 60s. The first case is related to international travel, while the remaining two are related to travel within Canada.

There are also two new presumptive positive cases in the Labrador-Grenfell Health region. Once presumptive positive cases are confirmed positive, they are reported in public updates as new confirmed cases.

There are now 40 active cases in the province, which reported four new recoveries on Wednesday, one in Eastern Health, one in Central Health and two in Western Health.

There is one person in hospital due to COVID-19.

Investigations into three separate clusters of cases of COVID-19 are ongoing, according to the Department of Health.

The latest emerging cluster, in the Labrador-Grenfell Health region announced Monday, has 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19 connected to it to date. That's four more since Tuesday's update from Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald.

The Western Health region cluster remains at seven cases, while the Eastern Health region cluster remains at five.

WATCH | Anthony Germain speaks with Roddickton-Bide Arm Mayor Sheila Fitzgerald, who is urging unvaccinated residents to get the shot:

Mayor urges Roddickton-area residents to get vaccinated 4:26 Sheila Fitzgerald, mayor of Roddickton-Bide Arm, speaks with Here & Now's Anthony Germain 4:26

On Tuesday several towns and communities on the Northern Peninsula – East region moved to Alert Level 3 as a result of the growing cluster in that area. The move includes a requirement for wearing masks in all indoor public spaces. Towns and communities affected include Roddickton, Englee, Conche, Croque, St. Julien's and Main Brook, and also communities along Routes 432, 433, 434 and 438.

The Department of Health is asking anyone in the province, regardless of their vaccination status, to get tested if they are experiencing even just one of the symptoms of COVID-19.

There are currently 46 potential exposure sites listed on the government of Newfoundland and Labrador's COVID-19 website which span across the island portion of the province. The Department of Health said anyone who visited these locations on the dates and times listed should get tested.

