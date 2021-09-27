8th person dies of COVID-19 in N.L., as province adds 25 new cases

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting one death and 25 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting a death related to COVID-19 and 25 new cases on Monday.

It's the eighth death related to the virus since the pandemic began. The last COVID-related death in the province was on June 8.

The man was in his 60s, living in the Central Health region of the province, according to a media release from the provincial Department of Health on Monday.

The majority of Monday's new cases are in the Central Health region of the province, where an outbreak continues to grow, with 77 confirmed cases connected to the Baie Verte cluster and 50 cases connected to the Twillingate and New World Island cluster. The source of those clusters remain under investigation.

The region has 22 new cases on Monday, nine of which are under 20 years old. All of these cases are under investigation except for one, which is related to travel within Canada.

The Eastern Health region also reported three new cases on Monday. One is related to international travel while two are under investigation.

There is also one new presumptive positive case in the province.

Government and health officials will hold a briefing on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. NT to provide the latest update on COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador. Sarah Stoodley, minister of digital government and Service N.L., will provide an update on the province's vaccine passport.

The Health Department also reported three new recoveries, one in the Eastern Health region and two in the Central Health region.

There are three people in hospital because of COVID-19 and 155 active cases in total.

Active cases by region:

12 in Eastern Health.

135 in Central Health.

Two in Labrador-Grenfell Health.

Six in Western Health.

The investigation into a cluster of cases on in the Labrador-Grenfell Health region announced Sept. 6 is ongoing. There are 21 confirmed cases connected to the cluster to date.

The investigation into a cluster of cases in the Western Health region announced Aug. 30 has concluded. There were eight confirmed cases of COVID-19 connected to the cluster. The Health Department said it did not find a source.

Meanwhile, Eastern Health is temporarily suspending visitation at Saint Luke's Community Living homes in St. John's following positive COVID-19 testing at the site.

In a media release, Eastern Health said isolation precautions and testing are being implemented for affected residents, and contact tracing is ongoing. Anyone who is considered to be a close contact will be notified.

In exceptional circumstances, residents may still be permitted one essential visitor or support person while visitor restrictions are in place, Eastern Health said. Palliative care and end-of-life visitation should also be discussed with the health-care team.

