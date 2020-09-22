Saturday marks 8 days with no new cases of COVID-19 in N.L.

Saturday marks eight straight days without a diagnosis of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador, as the province continues to report no new cases of the highly contagious virus.

The province's caseload remains at 272. In total, 268 people have recovered and there have been three deaths since the first case was reported in March.

The province continues to have only one active case.

By Saturday, 40,283 people have been tested across all four of the province's health regions — 198 of those were tested in the last day.

Saturday's update came via the provincial government's COVID-19 website. Health Minister John Haggie announced during Wednesday's live briefing media releases will no longer be issued on days there are no briefings, though a media release will be issued if the situation warrants one.

The live COVID-19 briefings will continue once a week.

