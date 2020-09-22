No new cases of COVID-19 in N.L. for 4th straight day

There are no new cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador, the provincial government said Tuesday.

The province has gone four days without a new case of the virus. There is one active case.

The total caseload stands at 272, with 268 people having recovered and three deaths.

There have been 409 people tested since Tuesday's update, bringing the total number of people tested to 38,527. It's the fourth time in 11 days that the province has tested more than 400 people in a single day.

The Department of Health and Community Services reported the new numbers in a media statement.

The next in-person briefing on the province's pandemic response set for Wednesday, the same day mandatory temperature checks come into effect at the St. John's International Airport.

Such temperature checks are already in place at the country's four largest airports, and are now being introduced at next-tier airports.

