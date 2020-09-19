No new cases of COVID-19 in N.L. Saturday

No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Newfoundland and Labrador on Saturday, a day after its first case in six days was reported in the Central Health region of the province.

The province's total caseload remains at 272.

Since March, 267 people have recovered from the virus across the province. There have been three deaths.

There continues to be two active cases.

In total, 37,251 people have been tested as of Saturday — 260 of those in the last day.

Saturday's update was issued through a media release from the provincial Department of Health.

