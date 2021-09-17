N.L. to make vaccine passports mandatory for recreation, reporting 4 new cases of COVID-19

Newfoundland and Labrador reported four new cases of COVID-19 in an unscheduled briefing Friday, hours after Premier Andrew Furey said vaccine passports will be mandatory for recreational activities in the province.

Two of Friday's announced cases are in the Labrador-Grenfell Health region, both contacts of a previously known case. Both were previously presumed positive.

The remaining two are both in the Eastern Health region. One is travel-related and the other is still under investigation.

The province also posted 15 more recoveries on Friday, and there is no one in hospital. Seven of the recoveries were in the Eastern Health region, two in the Western Health region and six in the Labrador-Grenfell Health region.

The province's active caseload dropped to 38.

The delta variant has become the dominant strain across Canada and in Newfoundland and Labrador, according to Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, chief medical officer of health. The variant is more easily transmissible and leads to more severe illness.

Because of those traits and rising cases across Canada, Fitzgerald reintroduced the mask mandate, which comes into effect as of midnight.

Masks must be worn once again province-wide in most public spaces, public transit, post-secondary institutions and for K-12 schools on school buses and common areas.

Newfoundland and Labrador is making COVID-19 vaccine passports mandatory for non-essential recreational activities, according to Premier Andrew Furey, who tweeted more details will be released soon.

"Newfoundland and Labrador, you have stepped up in this pandemic. Getting vaccinated, respecting public health guidance," Furey wrote shortly after 11 a.m. Friday.

"With our current COVID-19 situation, we will make vaccine passports mandatory for non-essential, recreational activities."

An hour after Furey's announcement, the Department of Health said Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, chief medical officer of health, John Haggie, minister of health, and Furey would hold a live COVID-19 briefing.

The briefing will held at 2 p.m. NT and will be live-streamed on the government of Newfoundland and Labrador's Facebook and Twitter accounts and on YouTube.

Earlier in September, Furey said the province would introduce the passport within a month. It will use a QR code to show vaccination status, meaning the passport can be printed and won't require an Internet connection.

It's a step other provinces are using to ensure people entering high-risk areas are vaccinated. The passports are also serving as a entry requirement at some sporting events and concerts.

On Wednesday, Haggie gave reporters conflicting information, saying the passport would be for voluntary use by businesses, especially if regional caseloads rise.

"I think under those circumstances, there may be conditions where using the vaccine passport could be mandatory under a [special measures order]. But it might allow some businesses who would otherwise have closed under previous lockdowns to stay open," he said.

Newfoundland and Labrador had 49 active cases as of the most recent pandemic update on Wednesday, with one person is in hospital due to COVID-19.

Vaccination rates for N.L. are lingering around the 78 per cent mark for the eligible population who currently have two doses. Just over 87 per cent has at least one dose.

