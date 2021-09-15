N.L. reports 10 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting 10 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, along with two presumptive positive cases.

There are four cases connected to previously known cases in the Labrador-Grenfell Health region, three travel-related cases in the Central Health region, two in the Eastern Health region for which the source is under investigation, and one in the Western Health region, a previously presumptive positive case.

There are now 49 active cases in the province, and one person is in hospital.

According to Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, newly reported cases in the Eastern Health region are connected to indoor social gatherings with a high number of contacts. The number of contacts gives a higher risk of exposure, she said.

Fitzgerald also provided an update into the cluster identified in the Roddickton area of Newfoundland. There are now 19 cases connected to the cluster, with Fitzgerald announcing the region will stay in Alert Level 3 until at least next week.

This is a breaking news update. A previous version of this story is below.

Newfoundland and Labrador has reported 63 cases of COVID-19 in the month of September so far, as officials prepare for a scheduled briefing on multiple ongoing clusters across the province Wednesday afternoon.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Janice Fitzgerald and Health Minister John Haggie will deliver the latest pandemic update in a live briefing at 2 p.m. NT.

The briefing can be streamed on the government of Newfoundland and Labrador's Facebook and Twitter accounts and on YouTube.

The most recent update came on Monday from the Department of Health, when it reported nine new infections, a mix of travel-related cases and cases related to previous positive cases.

Monday's recoveries outpaced new cases with 14, however. One person is in hospital due to COVID-19.

Three clusters remain under investigation by public health in the Eastern Health, Western Health and Labrador-Grenfell Health regions.

Parts of the Northern Peninsula also remain under Alert Level 3. The cluster in Roddickton-Bide Arm and surrounding communities comprised 15 cases as of Monday. Alert Level 3 requires people to wear masks in indoor public spaces and household bubbles can interact with up to 10 close, consistent contacts from outside.

The Health Department is reminding anyone in the province, regardless of their vaccination status, to get tested if they are experiencing even just one symptom of COVID-19.

The province had 40 active cases as of Monday's update.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador