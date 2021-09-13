N.L. reports 9 new COVID cases as active case count drops to 40

There are nine new cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador on Monday. (Eduardo Munoz/Pool photo/The Associated Press)

Newfoundland and Labrador has nine new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, as reported by the province's Department of Health in a media release.

Eight of the nine cases are located in the Eastern Health region. Four are related to domestic or international travel, while the other four are contacts of previously known cases.

Seven of the cases are men and women between the ages of 20 and 39, while one case is a woman over the age of 70.

The other new confirmed case is in the Western Health region of Newfoundland, a male under the age of 20 connected to a previous case.

There is also one new presumptive case in the Labrador-Grenfell region.

The province reported 14 new recoveries since the last COVID-19 update, bringing the number of active cases down to 40. One person is in hospital due to COVID-19.

The department says it continues to monitor three COVID-19 clusters in Newfoundland and Labrador. There are 15 confirmed cases connected to a cluster in the Labrador-Grenfell region as contact tracing continues.

An investigation into a cluster in the Western Health region is also continuing Monday, with eight confirmed cases connected to the cluster.

The investigation into a small cluster of cases in the Eastern Health region first announced on Aug. 18 is also ongoing. There are five confirmed cases in that cluster. Contact tracing has been completed, and risk to the public is low, according to the department.

The source of all three clusters remain under investigation.

To date, 282,126 tests have been administered in the province — up 2,162 from Friday.

Health officials are also notifying the public of two potential COVID-19 exposure sites from over the weekend.

Anyone who visited the NLC Liquor Express store in Foodland at 1588 Torbay Rd. in Torbay on Sept. 4 from 2:30 to 3 p.m. or Jungle Jims at 286 Torbay Rd. in St. John's on Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. should arrange a COVID-19 test.

On the vaccine front, according to the provincial government's COVID-19 website, just over 77 per cent of the province's eligible population has received two doses of vaccine, while 87 per cent has at least one dose.

