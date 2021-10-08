N.L. reports 11th death related to COVID-19, and 8 new cases

Newfoundland and Labrador reported its 11th COVID-19-related death on Friday. (Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press)

Newfoundland and Labrador's Department of Health reported eight new cases and another COVID-19-related death on Friday, making it 11 deaths due to the virus in the province since the pandemic began.

The death was a woman in the Central Health region. She was 70 years old or older, according to the Health Department.

The new cases are spread across the island with two in the Eastern Health region: one a contact of a previous case and one related to travel within Canada. Five were reported in the Central Health region: one a contact of a previous case, two related to travel within Canada and two under investigation. A single case reported in the Western Health region is under investigation.

The province also reported three new presumptive positive cases.

There have been 13 new recoveries, all in the Central Health region.

Fourteen people are in hospital because of COVID-19, six of them in critical care. The 14 hospitalizations are down from 16 on Thursday, which was the highest number of hospitalizations in the province since the pandemic began.

The province has 112 active cases.

The investigation into central Newfoundland clusters is ongoing, the Health Department said Friday.

To date, there are 90 cases connected to the Baie Verte cluster, 66 connected to the Twillingate and New World Island cluster and 56 connected to the Bishop's Falls and Botwood cluster.

