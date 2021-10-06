N.L. marks 30 new recoveries, 9 new cases of COVID-19 as officials urge small Thanksgiving gatherings

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting nine new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, two in the Eastern Health region and seven in the Central Health region, where new cases continue to rise.

The Central Health cases are under investigation. One of Eastern Health's cases is related to travel, while the other is a contact of a previous case, announced Dr. Rosann Seviour, acting chief medical officer of health, at the province's COVID-19 briefing Wednesday afternoon.

There's also one new presumptive positive case in central Newfoundland.

Fourteen people are now in hospital, up one from 13 on Tuesday.

The province is also reporting 30 new recoveries, all in the Central Health region. Newfoundland and Labrador's active caseload is now 132, down from 153 on Tuesday.

As Thanksgiving weekend approaches, Seviour recommended people keep gatherings limited to just 20 people starting Wednesday and for the next two weeks.

"This will help to limit the number of contacts that each person has to prevent further spread of COVID-19," she said.

While the province's COVID-19 caseload has been steadily rising in recent weeks, Seviour noted vaccination rates are also rising.

Nearly 90 per cent of the province's eligible population have had at least one dose, while roughly 82 per cent have had two doses.

"I know it's been a long, and hard and trying 19 months for everybody. No doubt there's pandemic fatigue and we all want to put COVID-19 behind us," Seviour said.

"We have come so far since March 2020, when the World Health Organization declared the pandemic. We need to continue our focus on minimizing serious illness and death while allowing society to function."

Hospital capacity

Most of the province's hospitalizations are in the Central Health region, which Health Minister John Haggie said has put "significant stress" on COVID-19 and intensive-care units. Haggie said health-care staff in Western Health have volunteered to lend a hand to their neighbouring health authority in central Newfoundland.

Haggie said Eastern Health in St. John's have also accepted patients for ventilation and COVID-19 care to try to even out the load.

"And I know there's a redistribution of non-COVID work between Gander and Grand Falls, demonstrating very nicely how those two facilities can work together to provide a complete service to the people of central," he said.

This is a developing news story. A previous version of this story is below.

Health Minister John Haggie and Dr. Rosann Seviour, acting chief medical officer of health, will deliver Newfoundland and Labrador's latest COVID-19 update on COVID-19 at 2 p.m. NT.

On Tuesday, five new cases were announced, the lowest daily number after weeks of spiking new cases throughout parts of central Newfoundland.

Thirteen people were in hospital as of Tuesday's update with 153 active cases spread across the island, the majority in the Central Health region.

The province is expected to release details on its vaccine passport plan on Thursday, with the passport itself going live on Friday.

