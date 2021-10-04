N.L.'s COVID-19 hospitalizations tick up to 14, second-highest total since start of pandemic

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting 15 new COVID-19 cases Monday. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting 15 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, with the majority again cropping up in the Central Health region.

Thirteen of Monday's cases are in central Newfoundland, where new cases have steadily risen over recent weeks through several clusters. One case is connected to travel within Canada while the rest are under investigation by public health.

There is also one new case in the Eastern Health region and one in the Western Health region. Both are under investigation. There is one new presumptive positive case in the province.

Fourteen people are now in hospital due to the virus, the highest number of hospitalizations in the province since April 1, 2020, during the pandemic's first wave. Seven of the people hospitalized are in critical care.

The Department of Health also reported four recoveries on Monday, leaving 160 active cases.

The regional breakdown of active cases:

Eastern Health: 16.

Central Health: 140.

Labrador-Grenfell Health: zero.

Western Health: four.

To date, there are 88 confirmed cases of COVID-19 connected to the Baie Verte cluster, 62 cases connected to the Twillingate-New World Island cluster and 52 cases connected to the Bishop's Falls-Botwood cluster.

The Department of Health says since the cases in the Bishop's Falls-Botwood cluster are epidemiologically linked, there is no need to change the alert level right now. The public health investigation is continuing to explore the possibility of community spread and "make adjustments as necessary," according to the department.

Large parts of the Baie Verte area and the Twillingate-New World Island area are under Alert Level 3, with the rest of the province in the less stringent Alert Level 2.

