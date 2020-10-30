For 4th straight day, N.L. reports no new cases of COVID-19

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Newfoundland and Labrador marked four days straight without a new case of COVID-19 on Friday, while a person who had been infected has recovered.

Friday's new recovery lowered the province's active caseload to three, as 284 people have now recovered since March.

The province's total caseload overall remains at 291.

In total, 52,145 people had been tested for the virus as of shortly after 2 p.m. Friday afternoon, according to a Department of Health media release. Of those, 269 people have been tested since Thursday's live briefing.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health is advising rotational workers about a COVID-19 outbreak at the Suncor Firebag oil sands site in northern Alberta.

The department said it was notified about the outbreak by the Public Health Agency of Canada as some people from Newfoundland and Labrador work at the site.

The health department said rotational workers from the site who have returned to Newfoundland and Labrador in the last 14 days must isolate away from their household members and call 811 to arrange for testing.

Affected workers must complete a full 14-day self-isolation period, regardless of the test result.

The pilot program for local rotational workers who work outside of Atlantic Canada in other provinces or territories does not apply to workers at sites where there is an outbreak, said the Department of Health.

The regulations went into effect Sept. 9. Health Minister John Haggie said Wednesday the provincial government will decide by the end of the week if there will be any changes to the program.

The next live briefing is scheduled for Wednesday.

