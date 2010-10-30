N.L. sees no new cases of COVID-19 for 2nd straight day

After two cases were reported earlier in the week, no new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Newfoundland and Labrador on Saturday, according to a spokesperson with the province's Department of Health.

It's now been two days without a new case, after new, travel-related cases were reported on both Wednesday and Thursday.

The province's total caseload remains at 275. There continues to be three active cases in the province.

Since March, 269 people have recovered from the virus. There have been three deaths.

As of shortly before 3 p.m. NT Saturday, 47,714 people have been tested — an increase of 660 in the last day.

