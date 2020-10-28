No new cases of COVID-19 in N.L., second day in a row

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, its second day in a row without a new case.

The province has four active cases, with 283 people having recovered from the virus and four deaths. The province's total caseload since March is 291.

In total, 51,529 people have been tested as of Wednesday's update from the provincial government, including 352 in the last day.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald started Wednesday's live briefing warning the public about fraudulent phone calls claiming to be from her.

Fitzgerald said she's not behind those calls, and anyone who receives a call from someone claiming to be the chief medical officer of health should not release any personal information but should contact the nearest police detachment to report it.

Fitzgerald also announced public health is lowering the threshold for COVID-19 testing. Until now, people had to have two or more symptoms of COVID-19 in order to meet testing criteria. Effective Monday, people experiencing even a single symptom of fever, or new or worsening cough, will meet the testing criteria, she said.

For other symptoms — headaches, unusual fatigue, new muscle aches, loss of appetite, loss of taste or smell, vomiting or diarrhea for 24 hours, sore throat or difficulty swallowing, difficulty breathing, a runny, stuffy or congested nose — people will meet testing criteria if they are experiencing at least two of them.

"If you have only one of these symptoms please stay home until 24 hours after your symptom resolves," said Fitzgerald.

