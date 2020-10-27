No new cases of COVID-19, for first time since Friday
There are no new cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador, leaving the province's total caseload at 291 and snapping a three-day streak of increases.
Province's active caseload drops to 4
There are no new cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador on Tuesday, leaving the province's total caseload at 291 and snapping a three-day streak of increases.
There is one new recovery, dropping the province's active caseload to four, according to a Department of Health media release issued Tuesaday afternoon.
The total number of recoveries is now 283 people since March.
There have been four deaths.
At the time of the release on Tuesday 306 people have been in the last 24 hours.
A total of 51,177 people have been tested across the province since the pandemic began.
The next live briefing is scheduled for Wednesday.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.