No new cases of COVID-19, for first time since Friday

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

There are no new cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador on Tuesday, leaving the province's total caseload at 291 and snapping a three-day streak of increases.

There is one new recovery, dropping the province's active caseload to four, according to a Department of Health media release issued Tuesaday afternoon.

The total number of recoveries is now 283 people since March.

There have been four deaths.

At the time of the release on Tuesday 306 people have been in the last 24 hours.

A total of 51,177 people have been tested across the province since the pandemic began.

The next live briefing is scheduled for Wednesday.

