N.L. reports 3 more COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations hold steady at 9
9 people in hospital, none in critical care
Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting three more deaths due to COVID-19 over the last week.
Two of those people were 80 years old or older. The other was in their 70s.
All three were in the Eastern Health region. The three deaths raise the province's total to 256 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Nine people are in hospital due to COVID-19, the same number as in last week's update, with no one in critical care.
The province is also reporting 247 cases since last week's update: 51 on Thursday, 39 on Friday, 32 on Saturday, 19 on Sunday, 21 on Monday, 48 on Tuesday and 37 on Wednesday.
Those numbers, however, don't accurately reflect the true caseload in the province since the provincial Health Department limits PCR tests and counts only tests performed by the regional health authorities.
