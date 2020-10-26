N.L. reports 1 new case, 7 recoveries of COVID-19

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting one new case of COVID-19 on Monday. (Paula Duhatschek/CBC)

Newfoundland and Labrador reported one new case of COVID-19 on Monday, its third day straight with a single new case of coronavirus.

The province also reported seven new recoveries, dropping the active caseload to five.

The new case is a woman in the Eastern Health region who is between 50 and 59 years old.

According to a Department of Health media release, the new case is travel-related. The woman is a resident of Newfoundland and Labrador who returned to the province from work in Alberta.

The Health Department said she has been self-isolating since arrival.

Contact tracing by public health is underway. Anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine.

As of Monday's update 282 people have recovered.

There have been four deaths since March.

In total, 50,871 people have been tested for the virus, with 189 people tested in the last day.

