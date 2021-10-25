N.L. reports 36 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, with all but 1 in Eastern region

Newfoundland and Labrador has reported 36 cases of COVID-19 since its last update on Friday. (Robert F. Bukaty/The Associated Press)

Newfoundland and Labrador on Monday reported 36 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, 35 of which are in the Eastern Health region.

The update comes amid a growing outbreak connected to schools on the Burin Peninsula.

That cluster, centred around Marystown, now has 58 confirmed cases of COVID-19 connected to it. The identified cases are isolating and Eastern Health is conducting contract tracing, according to a Department of Health media release. The source of the cluster is under investigation, the department said.

Marystown Mayor Brian Keating told CBC News he was informed by Eastern Health that 14 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in his community on Saturday.

The new Eastern Health region cases are by age:

Twenty-three under 20 years old.

Four between 20 and 39 years old.

One person in their 40s.

Three people in their 50s.

Two people in their 60s.

Two people 70 years old or older.

Twelve of Monday's cases are contacts of previous cases, one case is related to travel within Canada and 22 are under investigation.

Monday's remaining case is a woman between 20 and 39 years old in the Central Health region. The case is a contact of a previous case.

The province also reported eight new recoveries. One is in the Eastern Health region, five in the Central Health region and two in the Western Health region.

There is one person in hospital due to COVID-19 and the province currently has 90 active cases.

Meanwhile, the investigations into clusters in central Newfoundland continue, according to the department. To date, there are 91 confirmed cases of COVID-19 connected to the Baie Verte cluster, 66 confirmed cases connected to the Twillingate-New World Island cluster and 56 confirmed cases connected to the Bishop's Falls-Botwood cluster.

Any identified cases are isolating and Central Health is conducting contact tracing, said the Department of Health, and the sources of the clusters are under investigation.

